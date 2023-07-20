Amazon clocks 22,190 orders a minute during Prime Day 2023 sale event

Amazon got as many as 22,190 orders a minute “at its peak” during its 7th annual Prime Day 2023 sales event on July 15-16. This was the highest ever recorded by the company for a Prime Day event.

Likewise, the number of Amazon Prime members participating in sales saw their highest growth of 14 per cent this year, the company said. These members saved more than Rs 300 crore through offers from sellers, brands, and bank partners.

“Brands and sellers across categories received a great response from Prime members from metros and Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns across India,” said Akshay Sahi, director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India.

“With the biggest product and brand launches, best deals of the year this Prime Day, we also delivered the highest number of same-day deliveries over past Prime Day events,” he added.

The e-commerce major said one in three orders in metro cities was delivered before Prime Day was over, while one in two in most Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities arrived in less than two days.

Amazon Prime is subscription membership that offers premium services to its customers. In India, Prime members get a free one-day delivery on over four million products and an unlimited 5 per cent cashback on all purchases using their co-branded ICICI credit card, among other benefits.

Members from 98 per cent of the Indian PIN codes shopped for front load washing machines, headphones, apparels, shoes, luxury beauty products, smartphones, and baby products and much more from leading brands, the company said.

This figure stood at 95 per cent the previous year.

Although the company did not reveal the number of Prime members in India, Amazon’s global Prime membership crossed 200 million after last year’s event. This Prime Day the company said it launched more than 45,000 products from over 400 Indian and global brands, including OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Titan, Puma, Tata, and Dabur.

Of these new products, over 2,000 were from small and medium businesses (SMBs). SMBs on Amazon, the company said, received 20 orders every second during the sale.

Over 90,000 SMBs received orders from Prime members across more than 19,000 PIN codes, while over 15,000 SMBs saw their best ever sales during Prime Day 2023.

The company saw an uptick in sales also for its electronic products and appliances. As much as 70 per cent of the demand for smartphones came from Tier 2 and 3 cities, with foldable smartphones seeing 25 times growth.

There was increased demand for premium televisions with 30 TVs getting sold every minute, and premium 4K, QLED and OLED TVs getting the highest demand.

This was fuelled by a wide selection across screen sizes with attractive bank offers, exchanges, no-cost equated monthly instalment, and affordable schemes of Bajaj Finance.

In line with this “premiumisation” wave, the company saw an increase in premium electronics led by leading audio brands like Sony, Bose, and JBL. One noise-cancelling headphone was sold every 20 seconds.

One item in the category of large appliances sold every two seconds during the event.

Meanwhile, Amazon Business, the firm’s business-to-business (B2B) vertical, saw 56 per cent sales growth over 2022, including two-fold growth in electronics, a 1.7 times increase in office furniture, and a 1.4 times uptick in kitchen products and appliances.

The company’s OTT service, Prime Video, released 12 movies and shows in the 30 days leading up to Prime Day, receiving viewership from 99 per cent of India’s PIN codes. Amazon Pay, the firm’s payment service, was used by 45 per cent of Prime members this Prime Day. Of them 82 per cent were from Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns.