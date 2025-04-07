JLR reports 1.1% sales growth in Q4, achieves net debt zero in FY25

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday announced a 1.1 per cent year-on-year jump in wholesale dispatch at 111,413 units in fourth quarter of financial year 2025, and 6.7 per cent up as compared to Q3FY25.

Compared to the preceding year, wholesale volumes for the fourth quarter were higher in North America (14.4 per cent), Europe (10.9 per cent) and flat in the UK (0.8 per cent), the company said in a statement. It was lower in China (29.4 per cent) and Overseas (-8.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the retail sales of the company stood at 108,232 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) for Q4FY25, 5.1 per cent down compared to Q4 FY24 and up 1.8 per cent compared to Q3 FY25.

"The overall mix of the most profitable Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 66.3 per cent of total wholesale volumes in Q4 FY25 and 67.8 per cent for the full year," the UK-based automaker said.

Apart from giving out the sales numbers, the company also highlighted that it has achieved its net debt zero target, ending the financial year net cash positive.

Paused shipments to the US

The announcement comes soon after JLR announced a temporary pause in the shipments to the US in response to the 25 per cent tariff on auto imports imposed by the Donald Trump administration. The halt caused a over 10 per cent crash in the stock price of Tata Motors in the Indian stock market.

"The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands. As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans," JLR said in a statement on April 5.