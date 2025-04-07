Kalyan Jewellers Q4FY25 update: Rvenue grows 37% to ₹4,563.72 crore

Kalyan Jewellers on Friday reported a 37 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of FY2024-25, despite extreme volatility in the gold prices.

The company reported a consolidated net revenue of Rs 4,563.72 crore in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the 2023-24 fiscal.

India operations saw 39 per cent revenue growth during the March quarter of the fiscal 2024-25, with 21 per cent same-store sales growth, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from the Middle East operation rose 24 per cent, contributing 12 per cent to consolidated revenue.

The company said 25 Kalyan showrooms and 14 Candere showrooms were opened during Q4 in India.

The Candere segment recorded a revenue growth of 22 per cent during the reported quarter of 2024-25.

The company plans to launch 170 new showrooms across Kalyan and Candere formats.

"We have completed signing Letter of Intents for the Franchisee Owned Company Operated (FOCO) showrooms planned for the year in India," Kalyan Jewellers said.

The jeweller remains upbeat about the ongoing quarter and is witnessing encouraging trends in the advance collections for both Akshaya Tritiya as well as wedding purchases during the season.

As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 388 showrooms across its brands.