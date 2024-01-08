Home / Companies / News / Jaguar Land Rover Oct-Dec quarter wholesales up 27% at 101,043 units

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) delivered the highest wholesales in 11 quarters during the period, a statement by JLR shared on BSE by Tata Motors said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday reported a 27 per cent rise in total wholesales at 1,01,043 units in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the year-ago period.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) delivered the highest wholesales in 11 quarters during the period, a statement by JLR shared on BSE by Tata Motors said.

Year-to-date wholesales for FY24 were 2,91,113 units, up 28 per cent year-on-year, it added.

The order book continues to reflect strong demand for JLR products with 1.48 lakh client orders at the end of the third quarter.

This has reduced from 1.68 lakh at the end of the second quarter, reflecting increased order fulfilment to clients and resulting in improved client waiting times for the vehicles, JLR said.

Demand for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender remains particularly strong, representing 76 per cent of the order book, it added.

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

