Jakson Green order book reaches Rs 5,000 cr within a year of inception

Energy transition platform Jakson Green on Thursday said it has achieved an order book of Rs 5,000 crore renewable order book within a year of its inception.

"Jakson Green, a new energy transition platform backed by India-based infrastructure and renewables conglomerate, Jakson Group, proudly announces its monumental achievement of amassing a renewable EPC order book of around Rs 5,000 crore within a year of inception," the company said in a statement.

This extraordinary feat was recognised through a series of recent order victories in India, GCC, West Africa and CIS region, marking an unprecedented milestone in a remarkably short timeframe, it added.

The company's ascent to this substantial order book has been driven by its success in securing pivotal utility-scale renewable EPC projects in West Africa, GCC and CIS countries, alongside a substantial array of renewable EPC contracts in India.

Jakson Green recently inked significant deals with leading renewable energy developers to construct large solar power projects in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Among these projects, the company is also poised to deliver over 125 MWh single-site utility-scale battery energy storage solutions as a part of its turnkey EPC offerings, complementing its flagship renewable projects.

Within a relatively brief span, Jakson Green has etched an indelible mark within the renewable energy landscape, boasting an impressive portfolio that includes approximately 600 MW of projects across Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in India, and over 420 MW of projects in GCC, West Africa and CIS Countries.

Jakson Green MD and CEO Bikesh Ogra said, "This trust is vividly evident in our impressive global order book, which now touches the Rs 5,000 crore mark".