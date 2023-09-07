FMCG items start to pile up in supply chain as demand starts to taper off

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) supply chain has started to fill up as demand has begun to wane. Rainfall remained scarce for most of August, affecting incomes. Consequently, the number of inventory days and credit days between retailers and distributors are on the rise.

Distributors and stockists have also curtailed their purchases.



A distributor based in west India, speaking under the condition of anonymity, said that demand has slowed significantly and his inventory carrying days are beginning to increase. Currently, his inventory carrying days stand at nine, which is two days more than his average.

He has also reduced his orders for items ranging from shampoos to soaps by around 10 per cent. "Stocking at retail levels has begun to decrease, prompting us to place orders for lesser quantities," he said.



Another distributor from the eastern region reported that inventory days have doubled in the last month; from an average of 15 to 18 days, it has escalated to 30 days, and demand is worsening.

"While companies have not yet started pressuring us to meet targets, even maintaining last year's base is proving to be challenging," said the distributor.



The credit period taken by retailers has extended to around 25 days from the usual 12 to 14 days.

The situation is similar in the northern belt of the country, where both wholesalers and retailers have begun reducing their stock levels. "The impact of weak demand is beginning to be felt; the real impact will be apparent as we approach the harvest season," said a north-based distributor of FMCG items.



He also noted that the credit days for retailers and semi-wholesalers have increased to 21 days from an average of 15 days. He anticipates this might worsen, reaching as high as 30 days, as consumers become increasingly cautious with their spending.

Companies are also concerned that the recent optimism from a revival in demand may be short-lived as consumers buy less, which could potentially alter their growth outlook.



Rural demand had just started to shift into positive territory after being under pressure for over a year.

NIQ (formerly known as NielsenIQ) revealed in its FMCG Snapshot for the June quarter that the industry in India grew by 12.2 per cent in value compared to 10.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 10.9 per cent year-on-year. The quarter also saw an overall volume growth of 7.5 per cent, marking the highest in eight quarters.