Home / Companies / News / Essar signs deal with Vale to get raw material supply for Saudi steel plant

Essar signs deal with Vale to get raw material supply for Saudi steel plant

Complete raw material supply of iron ore feed for project secured, says Indian firm

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Essar group has signed a partnership with Vale International for iron ore supply to the Indian firm’s proposed steel plant in Saudi Arabia. With this, 100 per cent iron ore supply for the plant is now secured.

The two sides signed a letter of intent (LoI) on September 1, said a statement on Thursday without giving financial details of the deal. The collaboration will supply iron ore agglomerates for the Green Steel Arabia (GSA) project.

Vale, a wholly owned subsidiary of global mining company Vale SA, will supply Essar with 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of iron ore agglomerates (DR grade pellets and briquettes). Vale has facilities in Brazil and Oman and it is one of the leading providers of raw materials to integrated steel producers worldwide.

“Essar is looking at investing about $4.5 billion in setting up an integrated steel plant in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia,” said Naushad Ansari, country head for Essar group in KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

“Through this LoI with Vale, and the previous LoI with Bahrain Steel, we will have secured 100 per cent of the raw material supply of iron ore feed for the Saudi steel plant. Our plan is to start production in the year 2027, and [we] are confident of replacing the flat steel imports into Saudi Arabia and the GCC region with our bouquet of products,” he said.

 “Vale International's LoI with Essar for the annual supply of 4 million tonnes of high-grade iron ore agglomerated products signifies our long term commitment to meet the growing demand for raw material by the steel industry, especially in the Middle East,” said Andre Figueiredo, Vale’s regional director.

“Vale’s portfolio of high grade iron ore agglomerates will have a direct positive impact in terms of added value, price competitively and potential lower carbon footprint, thus fostering the expansion of the low CO2 emission steel industry,” he said.

The Essar group, in August, signed an agreement with Foulath's subsidiary, Bahrain Steel, to source 4 million tonne of DR-grade pellets per annum. The deal was aimed at securing 50 per cent raw material supply of iron ore pellets for the Saudi steel plant.

The Essar project aims to be the first green steel initiative in the region. It will consist of a direct reduced iron (DRI) capacity of 5 mtpa, comprising two modules of 2.5 mtpa each. The project will include a hot strip capacity of 4 mtpa, along with 1 mtpa of cold rolling capacity, as well as galvanizing and tin plate lines.

Also Read

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

Ronaldo to Neymar: Saudi Arabia is changing football one player at a time

UK clears Essar's $2.4 bn energy transition project helping carbon economy

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

United Breweries brings on Vivek Gupta as MD & CEO from September 25

FMCG items start to pile up in supply chain as demand starts to taper off

HC refuses to restrain use of PolicyBazaar trade marks on Google AdWords

Abbott recalls antacid Digene Gel made in Goa after consumer complaints

Temasek leads $140 mn Ola Electric funding at $5.4 bn valuation: Report

Topics :Essar Groupiron ore minersSaudi Arabia

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story