Maruti Suzuki expands SUV lineup with new mid-sized model 'Victoris'

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday expanded its product range in the country with the launch of an all-new model 'Victoris' as it looks to enhance its presence in the robustly growing mid-sized SUV segment.

The country's largest carmaker currently sells SUV models like Fronx, Brezza, Jimny and Grand Vitara in the domestic market.

Speaking at the Victoris launch event here, Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisaschi Takeuchi said India has the largest youth population in the world, who will drive growth and become the company's current and future customers.

"The Indian automobile industry is changing as a new set of customers is entering the market. They are the young generation and represent the new India. So, we thought, why not create a product that raises the bar in the SUV segment," he said.

Takeuchi noted that the contribution of SUVs continues to go up in the company's overall sales. ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally to 180,683 units in August "Our SUV contribution to total sales has grown nearly threefold, rising from 8.9 per cent in FY 20-21 to nearly 28 per cent in FY 24-25," he added. The automaker began by establishing a strong foundation in the entry-SUV segment with models like Brezza and Fronx, he said. These vehicles have won the hearts of customers and also helped the company to secure a leadership position in the entry-SUV segment, he added. Commenting on the new SUV, Takeuchi said the model comes with multiple powertrain options, including strong hybrid and CNG.

"Victoris is our first car on the road to get Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure prevention and many more," he added. The model would be sold out from the company's Arena sales network and compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate. Maruti Suzuki did not reveal the prices of the new model but noted that the company has invested around Rs 1,240 crore in the development of the Victoris. Takeuchi noted that the model will be produced at the company's Kharkhoda plant. He also noted that the SUV would be exported to around 100 markets globally.