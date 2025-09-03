Promoter group firms infuse ₹3,956 crore in Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Wednesday said promoter group companies have infused Rs 3,956 crore in the company to fund expansion.

The Board of Directors of the company allotted 50 crore warrants for cash at a price of Rs 316.50 per warrant members of the promoter group -- Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd and Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Ltd upon receipt of Rs 3956.25 crore, JFSL said in a regulatory filing.

Both the companies have been alloted 25 crore warrants each at Rs 316.50 per unit, it said.

Subscription amount received by the company was 25 per cent of warrant issue price of Rs 316.50 per unit aggregating to Rs 3,956 crore.