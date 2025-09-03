Home / Companies / News / Arkade Developers buys 14,364 sq metre land in Mumbai for ₹148 crore

Arkade Developers buys 14,364 sq metre land in Mumbai for ₹148 crore

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has entered into an MoU (memorandum of understanding) to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Woollen and Textile Industries Ltd

Arkade developers
The company has completed 31 projects comprising 5 million square feet of area so far. It is constructing another 2 million sq ft area. Image: Facebook
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd on Wednesday said it has bought 14,364 sq metre land in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for Rs 148 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has entered into an MoU (memorandum of understanding) to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Woollen and Textile Industries Ltd.

"The proposed acquisition includes a land parcel admeasuring 14,363.60 sq metres located in Bhandup (West). The total consideration for the deal is Rs 148 crore," Arkade Developers said.

The company has completed 31 projects comprising 5 million square feet of area so far. It is constructing another 2 million sq ft area.

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Promoter group firms infuse ₹3,956 crore in Jio Financial Services

Maruti Suzuki expands SUV lineup with new mid-sized model 'Victoris'

How OpenAI 'accidentally' saved Google from losing YouTube, Chrome

Zomato hikes platform fee from ₹10 to ₹12 ahead of festive season rush

Invenia expects to grow revenue to ₹2,000 cr in three years: Vice Chairman

Topics :Real Estate Mumbai

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story