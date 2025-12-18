RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group commits ₹15,800 crore capex in West Bengal

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, on Thursday announced a capital expenditure plan totalling Rs 15,800 crore aimed at bolstering infrastructure across energy, education, and healthcare sectors in West Bengal.
Addressing the Business and Industry Conclave 2025, here he praised the "decisive leadership" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which facilitates rapid investment, and said his group has invested Rs 26,500 crore in the past years of her leadership.
The cornerstone of the proposed investment is a revolutionary energy projecta massive 5,000 megawatt hours (MWh) storage facility at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, Goenka said.
He claimed that this project is anticipated to be one of the first of its kind in India.
The immediate goal of this high-capacity storage is to enable the city of Kolkata to receive at least 50 per cent of its energy from renewable sources.
If achieved, this proportion of renewable energy provision would be the first in the country, Goenka claimed.
The RP-Sanjiv Goenka group has already submitted a letter of application for the necessary land.
Beyond the energy sector, the group is directing significant funds toward social infrastructure, committing approximately Rs 1,000 crore to expand its presence in education and healthcare.
In education, the group will double its capacity. This expansion alone requires an investment of Rs 500 crore.
Simultaneously, the group is focused on healthcare, with plans underway to build a state-of-the-art hospital, aiming for it to be recognised as India's best. This major facility is scheduled for commissioning by January 2027.
When combined with ongoing investments in distribution, the total proposed capital outlay by the group stands at Rs 15,800 crores.
Goenka emphasised that this massive commitment is only possible due to the guidance and leadership of the chief minister, citing her decisiveness and speed as key factors enabling the ambitious plan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
