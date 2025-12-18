Home / Companies / News / Patel Engineering inks pact with Arunachal for restoring Gongri project

Patel Engineering on Thursday announced signing an initial pact with Arunachal Pradesh government for restoration and development of the 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project in the state.

Representational Image: Patel Engineering has a strong presence in hydropower, tunneling and irrigation segments.
This initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing clean energy infrastructure in India's Northeast, a company statement said.

The Gongri project, located near Dirang town on the Gongri river was terminated but has now been revived under the framework 'Arunachal Pradesh Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Policy under Special Circumstances, 2025.'  The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet recently approved the restoration of this project, making it the first project to be revived under this framework.

The total project value is estimated at Rs 1,700 crore and would take around 4 years for completion.

Hydro power projects like Gongri will not only generate clean energy but also create employment opportunities, improve local infrastructure, and contribute to sustainable development in the region.

Under the MoU, Patel Engineering will undertake the complete lifecycle of the project, which includes preparing and validating the Detailed Project Report (DPR), designing and engineering the hydroelectric system, and procuring all necessary electro-mechanical equipment.

The scope also covers construction of the dam, powerhouse, and associated civil structures, along with installation and commissioning of turbines and generators.

Additionally, the project will involve developing transmission infrastructure for grid connectivity and ensuring efficient operation and maintenance post-commissioning.

The project will be implemented on a BOOT (Build-Own-Operate-Transfer) basis for a lease period of 40 years, after which ownership and operational control will be transferred to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said: "This collaboration underscores our commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development. The project will harness the immense hydro potential of the region while ensuring socio-economic benefits for local communities."  Patel Engineering has a strong presence in hydropower, tunneling and irrigation segments.

