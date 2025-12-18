Patel Engineering inks pact with Arunachal for restoring Gongri project

Patel Engineering on Thursday announced signing an initial pact with Arunachal Pradesh government for restoration and development of the 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project in the state.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing clean energy infrastructure in India's Northeast, a company statement said.

The Gongri project, located near Dirang town on the Gongri river was terminated but has now been revived under the framework 'Arunachal Pradesh Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Policy under Special Circumstances, 2025.' The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet recently approved the restoration of this project, making it the first project to be revived under this framework.

The total project value is estimated at Rs 1,700 crore and would take around 4 years for completion. Hydro power projects like Gongri will not only generate clean energy but also create employment opportunities, improve local infrastructure, and contribute to sustainable development in the region. Under the MoU, Patel Engineering will undertake the complete lifecycle of the project, which includes preparing and validating the Detailed Project Report (DPR), designing and engineering the hydroelectric system, and procuring all necessary electro-mechanical equipment. The scope also covers construction of the dam, powerhouse, and associated civil structures, along with installation and commissioning of turbines and generators.