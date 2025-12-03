RBI approves Vikram Sahu as CEO of Bank of America in India: Internal memo

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Vikram Sahu as chief executive officer (CEO) of Bank of America in India, according to an internal memo circulated by the US-headquartered bank to its employees. Sahu has been functioning as India country executive of the bank since June 1.

Sahu will report to Jin Su, president of Asia Pacific, Bank of America.

He will now serve as CEO and India country executive of Bank of America in India (BANA). He replaces Kaku Nakhate, who has served as CEO of the US-headquartered bank for the past 15 years. Nakhate will now become chair of BoFA Securities and focus on deepening relationships with key clients of the India franchise.

According to the internal memo, since assuming overall leadership of the India franchise, Sahu has been “guiding the country’s leadership team (CLT)”, focusing on governance and regulatory matters, meeting key clients, and reinforcing the bank’s responsible growth approach. As CEO of BANA India, Sahu will chair BANA’s local management team (LMT), while remaining a member of the bank’s Asia Pacific Executive Committee and chair of the India CLT. He will continue to have oversight of the bank’s strategic growth plan, the memo said. Business Standard reported in March that Sahu, who was heading global equity research for Bank of America in New York, was set to succeed Nakhate as the US-based bank's India country executive.

While Sahu took over as India country executive from Nakhate in June, his appointment as CEO of Bank of America NA was subject to the Reserve Bank of India’s approval. Nakhate continued as CEO in the interim. Sahu has over 25 years of experience and holds a bachelor’s degree from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s degree from the US. He has previously held roles in Hong Kong, the United States, and Europe. Nakhate joined Bank of America NA in June 2010. Before that, she spent a year at JP Morgan and previously worked for more than 19 years at DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd.