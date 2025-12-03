Home / Companies / News / Migsun to invest ₹250 cr to build commercial project on Yamuna Expressway

Migsun to invest ₹250 cr to build commercial project on Yamuna Expressway

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Realty firm Migsun Group will invest ₹250 crore to develop a commercial project in Yamuna Expressway region.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has launched a commercial project, comprising retail and office spaces, on the Yamuna Expressway corridor. The expressway connects Noida and Greater Noida with Agra.

The company will invest ₹250 crore to develop the project.

Migsun Group Managing Director Yash Miglani said, "Over the last few years, the Yamuna Expressway has quietly transformed into one of India's most exciting growth zones. With industries moving in, infrastructure taking shape, and the Noida International Airport redefining the region's future, the momentum is unmistakable."  Migsun Group has delivered over 40 projects across the Delhi-National Capital Region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Real Estate Yamuna Expressway projectyamuna expressway

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

