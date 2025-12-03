Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric deploys 250-member taskforce to clear service backlogs

Ola Electric deploys 250-member taskforce to clear service backlogs

The team comprises technicians and operational specialists led by the core leadership team, to clear pending repairs

Ola Electric, OLA
The company's latest push is aimed at reversing that trend by pairing immediate operational fixes with longer-term structural changes. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ola Electric has initiated a major service reboot, deploying a 250-member rapid-response team across the country to address its after-sales backlogs and stabilise customer support, as per company sources.

The team comprises technicians and operational specialists led by the core leadership team, to clear pending repairs and improve spare-part availability for the company's fast-growing electric scooter base.

"The company's Hyperservice initiative is aimed at fundamentally transforming how electric two-wheelers are serviced in India. The company has nearly cleared service backlogs in Bangalore under this initiative, and will replicate this framework in other cities across the country," said a source involved in this service effort, on condition of anonymity.

The newly mobilised taskforce has been coordinating closely with service centres, backed by real-time communication channels to address all kinds of delays ranging from battery replacements to routine repairs, the source said.

As per Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal's social media posts, he has also been involved in these efforts on the ground.

Ola's service network has been under heightened pressure since scooter deliveries surged in 2023, leading to longer wait times and inconsistent spare-part supply.

The company's latest push is aimed at reversing that trend by pairing immediate operational fixes with longer-term structural changes.

A key part of this shift is the recently launched PAN-India In-App service appointment and genuine parts store on the Ola app and website, allowing customers to directly purchase frequently required components, bypassing traditional bottlenecks at service centres.

According to highly placed sources, internal targets have been set to dramatically reduce wait times as the company works to rebuild confidence and strengthen its position in India's competitive EV market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Embassy REIT signs deal to acquire Bengaluru office space for ₹852 crore

Blinkit rolls out 'add items after ordering' feature as qcom race heats up

Mahindra Lifespaces secures ₹1,010 cr redevelopment project in Mumbai

Adani Group plans to invest $15 bn to boost passenger capacity at airports

In AI race, Apple Inc hands baton to B'luru graduate Amar Subramanya

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityOla electric vehicles

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story