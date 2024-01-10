Home / Companies / News / Japan's Suzuki to invest Rs 35,000 crore for second car plant in Gujarat

Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor will invest 350 billion rupees ($4.21 billion) for a second car plant in India's Gujarat state, its president said on Wednesday at an investment summit in India

Suzuki Motor (Representative image)
PTI GANDHINAGAR, India

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:26 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India will invest Rs 35,000 crore to set up its second manufacturing facility in Gujarat, Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki said on Wednesday.

Speaking here at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), Toshihiro said the plant would have an installed production capacity of 10 lakh units per annum.

"We will invest Rs 35,000 crore for the construction of a second car plant in Gujarat which would produce another one million units per year. As a result, the annual production capacity in Gujarat will be two million units -- 1 million units at Suzuki Motor Gujarat and one million units at the second new plant," Suzuki said.

Suzuki Motor owns around 58 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India, which is looking to add another 20 lakh units production capacity by 2030-31 with about 28 different models in the market.

Currently, the auto major has a cumulative production capacity of around 22 lakh units per annum across its two manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.

The two plants in Haryana -- Gurgugram and Manesar -- together roll out around 15.5 lakh units per annum.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a unit of the company, has also set up a facility in Gujarat with an installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per year.

Besides, the car market leader is already in the process of setting up a new manufacturing plant at Sonipat in Haryana with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase.

The new plant's first phase with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum is expected to be commissioned by next year.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

