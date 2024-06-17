Home / Companies / News / Jewels by Preeti aims to open 15 retail stores across India by year-end

Jewels by Preeti aims to open 15 retail stores across India by year-end

This strategic expansion aims to capture a significant share in the offline market by providing last-mile connectivity

Customers, gold, Dhanteras, jewellery
Representative Image: The company intends to hire 300 employees to drive its growth strategy. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Diamond manufacturer Jewels by Preeti on Monday said the company is planning to open 15 retail stores across major cities in the country by the end of this year.

This strategic expansion aims to capture a significant share in the offline market by providing last-mile connectivity and cater to the growing demand for trendy and timeless diamonds in India, the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the initial stage of expansion, Jewels by Preeti is planning to open seven stores in the metropolitan hubs of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: Raymond to add 300 stores in next 12 months, says Gautam Singhania

"It is a pivotal step for us to reach a wider audience, offering astute customers of both the upper and middle classes an abundance of access to purchase top-notch quality diamond jewellery," Jewels by Preeti Founder Preeti Jain said.

The company intends to hire 300 employees to drive its growth strategy, Jain added.

Also Read

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra finishes second with a throw of 88.36m

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Havildar Preeti Rajak becomes first woman to hold Subedar rank in Army

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,800

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Indian websites saw 261% increase in cyberattacks from Jan-Mar 2024: Study

In a first, Disney+ Hotstar launches 'pause ads' feature for CTV feed

IFC commits $105 million to Brookfield's Bikaner Solar Power project

Air India faces scrutiny as passenger finds metal blade in his meal

Mahindra Lifespace aims for Rs 8-10K cr sales in housing, industrial spaces

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :fancy jewelleryjewellery saleGold jewelleryjewellery industry

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story