In a first, Disney+ Hotstar launches 'pause ads' feature for CTV feed

Disney+ Hotstar on Monday launched the ‘pause ads’ feature, for its connected TV (CTV) feed.

Disney+ Hotstar is the first platform in the country to launch this feature for CTV feed. This initiative aligns with the platform’s strategy to offer unique advertising solutions, the company stated in a release. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A report by The Economic Times quoted Dhruv Dhawan, head of ads at Disney+ Hotstar, as saying that the company has received a positive response to CTV ads. “The launch of pause ads has generated significant excitement among our clients in the CPG, FMCG, F&B, and auto sectors, Marico, Mondelez and ITC have been amongst the early adopters. We will continue to innovate and bring best-in-class solutions to our advertisers,” Dhawan said, as quoted by the report.

Users pause content four to five times daily, with 90 per cent of these pauses lasting less than 10 seconds. Pause ads will incorporate advertisements into these user-initiated breaks.

What is Connected TV (CTV)?



Connected TV (CTV) refers to any television set that can access the internet and stream digital video content. This includes both smart TVs with built-in internet capabilities and traditional TVs connected through external devices such as streaming sticks, consoles, or set-top boxes.

Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer (at consumer packaged goods company Marico Limited said the company collaborated with Disney+ Hotstar to launch a contextual campaign via the new ‘pause ads’ feature on CTV. “A powerful context relevant occasion was activated for the initiative every time the Disney+ Hotstar user initiated a break, this was built on the consumer insight that a large majority of content pause occasions are initiated around snacking. Disney+ Hotstar’s CTV pause ads served as the perfect platform for Saffola to advocate healthy eating,” Awasthi said as quoted in the report.

Non-intrusive ad innovation

Sanjay Srinivas, vice-president (health & hygiene, personal care products business) at ITC Ltd, said innovative advertisement formats, particularly on streaming platforms, enhance brand engagement with audiences. “Pause ad is an interesting innovation that helps break the clutter without intruding on the viewing experience and attracts attention,” Srinivas said.

Anjali Madan, director, consumer experience at Mondelez India said, “At Mondelez, we have always been at the forefront of pioneering innovation in advertising and are thrilled to associate with Disney+ Hotstar to launch CTV ‘Pause ads’ in India with our ‘Tang Summer Break Bestie’ campaign.”

Talking about the campaign, Madan said that using CTV ‘pause ads’ helped in reaching consumers and delivering our message in a more non-intrusive and effective way, thereby fostering a more positive and memorable brand interaction.