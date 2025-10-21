Home / Companies / News / Jindal Group likely to send team to assess Thyssenkrupp Steel assets

Jindal Group likely to send team to assess Thyssenkrupp Steel assets

The evaluation will include a technical review of plant machinery and a broader analysis of the business operations

Jindal Steel LOgo
In September, Jindal Steel International submitted a non-binding offer to thyssenkrupp AG and initiated discussions for the potential acquisition of its steel division.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A delegation from Jindal Steel International is expected to visit Germany soon to evaluate various financial and operational aspects of thyssenkrupp Steel's assets, in which the Naveen Jindal-led group entity has expressed interest.

In September, Jindal Steel International submitted a non-binding offer to thyssenkrupp AG and initiated discussions for the potential acquisition of its steel division.

According to industry sources, the company is now preparing to send representatives to Germany to conduct an in-depth assessment of the thyssenkrupp Steel facilities.

The evaluation will include a technical review of plant machinery and a broader analysis of the business operations. Sources added that discussions may also be held with workers at the site, as thyssenkrupp Steel is believed to carry a pension liability of approximately 2.7 billion euros.

The steel facility in question, located in Duisburgabout 550 km from Berlinhas an annual production capacity of around 11 million tonnes (MTPA) and is approximately 50 years old.

Jindal Group is a diversified industrial house with investments in steel, energy, and mining across multiple regions. The acquisition of this steel unit would expand its global footprint.

Narendra Misra, Director of European Operations at Jindal Steel International, had previously said: "We believe in the future of green steel production in Germany and Europe. Our goal is to preserve and grow thyssenkrupp's 200-year industrial legacy and help transform it into Europe's largest integrated low-emission steelmaker."  An email sent to Jindal Group seeking a response remained unanswered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio-BP sees 34% growth in petrol, diesel sales in July-September quarter

USFDA says 'voluntary action' required at Dr Reddy's Srikakulam unit

AWS outage: Why Amazon's cloud failure broke top apps worldwide

RIL buys West Asian crude amid Western pressure against Russian flows

Ola Electric mourns engineer's death, says 'he never raised any complaints'

Topics :Company NewsJindal SteelGermanysteel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story