Jindal Group likely to send team to assess Thyssenkrupp Steel assets

A delegation from Jindal Steel International is expected to visit Germany soon to evaluate various financial and operational aspects of thyssenkrupp Steel's assets, in which the Naveen Jindal-led group entity has expressed interest.

In September, Jindal Steel International submitted a non-binding offer to thyssenkrupp AG and initiated discussions for the potential acquisition of its steel division.

According to industry sources, the company is now preparing to send representatives to Germany to conduct an in-depth assessment of the thyssenkrupp Steel facilities.

The evaluation will include a technical review of plant machinery and a broader analysis of the business operations. Sources added that discussions may also be held with workers at the site, as thyssenkrupp Steel is believed to carry a pension liability of approximately 2.7 billion euros.