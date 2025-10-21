Ola Electric mourns engineer's death, says 'he never raised any complaints'

Ola Electric has expressed grief over the death of homologation engineer K Aravind, who allegedly consumed poison on September 28.

A company spokesperson said their thoughts are with Aravind's family during this difficult time.

Ola Electric, in a statement on Monday, added that Aravind never "raised any complaints" about his employment or harassment, and his role did not involve direct interaction with the company's top management.

"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time. Aravind had been associated with Ola Electric for over three and a half years and was based at our headquarters in Bangalore. During his tenure, Aravind never raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment or any harassment. His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company's top management, including the promoter," the spokesperson said in his statement.

Ola Electric has also challenged the FIR registered against its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, senior officer Subrata Kumar Das, and the company in connection with the suspicious death of an employee before the Karnataka High Court earlier in the day. "We have challenged the registration of the FIR before the Karnataka High Court, and protective orders have been passed in favour of Ola Electric and its officials," said the Ola spokesperson. The company, in its statement, added that it has settled the former employee's dues and is cooperating with the police investigation. "In order to provide immediate support to the family, the company promptly facilitated the full and final settlement to his bank account. Ola Electric is fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees," the spokesperson added.

Aravind, a homologation engineer at Ola Electric, allegedly consumed poison on September 28. Initially, police treated it as an unnatural death (UDR). However, authorities later discovered a transfer of Rs 17.46 lakh from the company to Aravind's account, which raised further suspicion. When questioned, company officials, including the HR department, reportedly gave unclear responses, heightening the family's concerns, officials said. During a search of Aravind's room, police recovered a 28-page death note in which he allegedly accused Subrata Kumar Das and Bhavish Aggarwal of mental harassment, excessive workload, and non-payment of salary and dues. He cited these as the reasons behind his decision to end his life, the officials noted.