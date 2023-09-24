Home / Companies / News / Jindal SAW-Hunting Energy JV eyes M East, Africa to supply OCTG from India

Jindal SAW-Hunting Energy JV eyes M East, Africa to supply OCTG from India

Jindal Hunting Energy Services Ltd will first cater to the domestic market and continue to explore markets like Middle East and Africa

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Jindal Hunting Energy Services Ltd (JHESL) is looking to export oil country tubular goods from its plant located at Nashik in Maharashtra.

Piping products used in oil and gas production are referred as oil country tubular goods (OCTG).

JHESL is a 51:49 per cent joint venture (JV) company between US-based Hunting Energy Services and domestic pipes maker Jindal SAW.

On September 18, the JV inaugurated a plant with an annual capacity of 70,000 metric tonnes, which has been set up at a cost of USD 25 million to manufacture and supply pipes and tubes with premium connections to OCTG market in oil and gas sector.

JHESL will first cater to the domestic market and continue to explore markets like Middle East and Africa, Neeraj Kumar, Group Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director, Jindal SAW Ltd, told PTI in an interaction.

When asked about the timeline for the exports, Kumar said there are certain approvals that need to be received for supplying OCTG.

JHESL already has approvals for domestic clients, while the company has been engaged with concerned organisations in countries in the Middle East and Africa, he added.

India imports USD 200 million worth of OTGC products, Kumar said.

Jindal SAW is a manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products, fittings and accessories with manufacturing facilities in India, the US, Europe and the UAE.

Hunting Energy Services manufactures premium, high-end downhole metal tools and components required to extract hydrocarbons across the well construction, completion and intervention stages of the well's life cycle.

Topics :energy sectorEnergyMiddle EastAfrica

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

