Udaan in talks with existing and new investors to raise $400 mn funding

Udaan, India's largest B2B (business-to-business) e-commerce firm, is in discussions with existing and new investors to raise about $350-$400 million in equity capital, according to sources. The Bengaluru-based company is planning to use a combination of new equity capital raise as well as conversion of debt (convertible notes) into equity during this fund-raising exercise. Some of these existing investors who are expected to participate in this funding round include Lightspeed Venture Partners, M&G and others.

"The discussions with the investors are going on and the deal is expected to be closed in the next few weeks," said a person familiar with the matter. "The new valuation of the firm depends on the negotiations and is expected to be decided once the deal is signed."



When contacted, an Udaan spokesperson declined to comment.

Last year, Udaan raised a total of $350 million in convertible notes and debt from shareholders and bondholders, with no change in valuation. Udaan was valued at $3.1 billion in its last equity funding round of $289 million in January 2021 from existing and new investors.



Given the current difficult funding scenario where large rounds are rare, this exercise, once completed, will result in bolstering the balance sheet of the company and support its IPO plans, according to sources. This would also support the continued strong growth momentum that Udaan has been witnessing for the last few quarters. Last year, Udaan maintained its leadership in the B2B e-commerce category with the company crossing about Rs 10,000 crore in revenue. The firm witnessed a 66.8 per cent growth in its scale (gross revenue) to Rs 9,900 crore in FY22 from Rs 5,934 crore during the previous financial year (FY21), according to media platform Entrackr. This comes after a six-fold jump in revenue of the company during the FY20-21 period. The losses increased by 22.1 per cent to Rs 3,030 crore.

With an eye on profitability, the company has taken a series of steps in the recent past to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency. The firm recently made organisational changes encompassing both its business units (BUs) – essentials and discretionary business – and the technology function. As part of this organisational change, the essentials business, encompassing FMCG, staples, and pharma categories, will be consolidated with the discretionary business. This includes general merchandise, lifestyle, and electronics categories. The integration of these two business units serves the twin objectives of "synergy in operations" and building "excellence in commercial capabilities." The firm also reorganised its technology function into separate "product" and "engineering" functions.



Over the last four quarters, Udaan's revenue has increased 45 per cent in the operating regions, while the Ebitda burn has reduced by nearly 50 per cent. It now has over one million shopkeepers across India as active customers buying online on the platform.

Udaan competes with players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance's JioMart in the business-to-business e-commerce space. This market is expected to surpass sales of $125 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 45 per cent, according to a report by Avendus Capital.



According to a recent Redseer report, Udaan has significantly increased its lead in the fast-growing e-B2B market. The report observed that there are limited multi-category platforms with pan-India operations across categories such as grocery (staples and FMCG), electronics and accessories, general merchandise and fashion. The rest of the eB2B platforms operate in fewer categories or verticals across regional and national levels. The report said that over the last few months, many of these vertical platforms have been struggling, and across categories have shown limited growth or have been flat or declined due to challenging unit economics and prevailing macro-economic conditions. However, multi-category platforms like Udaan have gained market share to reach 55-60 per cent of the retailer-led eB2B market, said the report.

Udaan recently said that over the past two years, it has achieved consistent progress on its growth and sustainability agenda, with four consecutive quarters of growth and improving profitability. This was driven by focused interventions on strategy and the business model. This includes a sharp focus on customer centricity, cost leadership and building long-term capabilities with the sole objective of driving sustainable growth.



