Jindal Stainless invests ₹700 cr in decarbonisation, cuts 3.18 lakh MT CO2

Jindal Stainless on Thursday said it is in the process of investing Rs 700 crore in decarbonisation initiatives and has reduced 3,18,248 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in FY25.

The company is taking multiple steps to reduce carbon footprints, including Odisha's largest captive solar plant, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) said in a statement.

"Over the next few years, JSL plans to invest Rs 700 crore in its decarbonisation initiatives, including Odisha's largest captive solar plant, energy efficiency upgrades, digitisation of our supply chain for greater transparency, and community development initiatives in education, healthcare, and skilling around our plants," it added.