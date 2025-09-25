Home / Companies / News / Jindal Stainless invests ₹700 cr in decarbonisation, cuts 3.18 lakh MT CO2

Jindal Stainless on Thursday said it is in the process of investing Rs 700 crore in decarbonisation initiatives and has reduced 3,18,248 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in FY25.

The company is taking multiple steps to reduce carbon footprints, including Odisha's largest captive solar plant, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) said in a statement.

"Over the next few years, JSL plans to invest Rs 700 crore in its decarbonisation initiatives, including Odisha's largest captive solar plant, energy efficiency upgrades, digitisation of our supply chain for greater transparency, and community development initiatives in education, healthcare, and skilling around our plants," it added.

For FY26, the company's focus is to build on this momentum and further reduce emissions, as was achieved for FY25 in terms of emission reductions compared to the FY24 baseline.

This is part of the mid and long-term roadmap to achieve a 50 per cent reduction by 2035 and net zero by 2050.

JSL Chief Sustainability Officer Kalyan Kumar Bhattacherjee said, "Our first-ever Integrated Report for FY25...highlights key milestones achieved in FY25. These include the completion of a comprehensive Double Materiality Assessment, the commissioning of Odisha's largest captive solar plant, and the launch of ambitious ESG targets..."  JSL is India's largest stainless steel making company, which is ramping up its facilities to reach 4.2 million tonnes of annual melt capacity in FY27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

