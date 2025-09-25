JLR India operations remain unaffected by UK plant shutdown, cyber-attack

Luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover's Indian operations have not been impacted so far due to plant shutdown and supply disruptions in the UK following the cyberattacks in August.

Sources aware of the company position revealed that Indian operations are largely unaffected at this point. “JLR India is not facing issues as it has sufficient inventory build-up for the season. This includes cars as well as parts,” said the source. An email sent to JLR India remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

The carmaker was forced to suspend production after a cyberattack at the end of August which forced it to shut down its IT networks. The factories remain suspended until at least October. JLR operates three factories in the UK - Solihull and Wolverhampton in West Midlands, and Halewood in Merseyside. It roughly produces around 1,000 cars per day in these plants.