JLR India operations remain unaffected by UK plant shutdown, cyber-attack

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
Luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover's Indian operations have not been impacted so far due to plant shutdown and supply disruptions in the UK following the cyberattacks in August.
Sources aware of the company position revealed that Indian operations are largely unaffected at this point. “JLR India is not facing issues as it has sufficient inventory build-up for the season. This includes cars as well as parts,” said the source. An email sent to JLR India remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
The carmaker was forced to suspend production after a cyberattack at the end of August which forced it to shut down its IT networks. The factories remain suspended until at least October. JLR operates three factories in the UK - Solihull and Wolverhampton in West Midlands, and Halewood in Merseyside. It roughly produces around 1,000 cars per day in these plants.
JLR India had seen a 40 per cent jump in retail sales to 6,183 units in FY25, driven by demand for models like the Defender and locally made Range Rover models. It currently sells Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Defender, Discovery and Discovery Sport in the country. The company has started local manufacturing of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in Pune.
While the India booking pipeline and retail numbers are not known for FY26, according to JLR's global wholesale and retail numbers for Q1FY26, there was a decline in volumes. The company sold 87,286 wholesale units, marking a 10.7 per cent drop from Q1FY25. Retail sales stood at 94,420 units, down 15.1 per cent from the previous year. This was due to the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models such as the XE, XF, and F-TYPE, as part of Jaguar’s transition toward a fully electric portfolio.
