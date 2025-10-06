Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet launches daily non-stop Diwali flights from Ayodhya to 4 cities

SpiceJet launches daily non-stop Diwali flights from Ayodhya to 4 cities

Flights from Mumbai are also under consideration to further enhance connectivity during the upcoming festive and winter season

Spicejet
Flights from Delhi to Phuket are set to commence on October 31, 2025, while services from Mumbai will begin on November 6, 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SpiceJet announced the launch of special daily non-stop Diwali flights connecting Ayodhya with Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, starting October 8, 2025, an official press release said. The new flights, commencing in a phased manner, will provide devotees and tourists seamless access to Ayodhya and the opportunity to visit the Shri Ram Temple during the auspicious festival of Diwali.  Flights from Mumbai are also under consideration to further enhance connectivity during the upcoming festive and winter season. With these additions, SpiceJet continues to strengthen its domestic network and reaffirm its commitment to making festive travel convenient, affordable, and accessible for all.  Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "There could be no better occasion than Diwali to visit Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. We are delighted to make travel to the holy city easier and more convenient for devotees and tourists alike. Our new daily flights from key metros will ensure smooth and affordable access to Ayodhya during Diwali, allowing passengers to celebrate the festival in its most divine setting."

Earlier on September 29, SpiceJet announced the launch of daily non-stop flights to Phuket, Thailand's largest and most popular island, from Delhi and Mumbai, marking its second destination in Thailand after Bangkok.

Flights from Delhi to Phuket are set to commence on October 31, 2025, while services from Mumbai will begin on November 6, 2025. The move strengthens SpiceJet's growing international network and offers Indian travellers more direct access to Thailand's renowned tourist destinations.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, said, "We are excited to add Phuket, one of the world's most sought-after holiday destinations, to our growing international network. With non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai, SpiceJet is making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to enjoy Thailand's pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality. This expansion also reaffirms our commitment to offering more international choices and seamless connectivity at affordable fares.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra logs 16.8% credit growth at ₹2.54 trillion in Q2

Centre weighs settlement to resolve Vodafone dues row, strengthen UK ties

ONGC to invest ₹8,110 cr to develop onshore wells in Andhra, gets EAC nod

Premium

Q2 loan race: HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank shine; IndusInd deposit books fall

Premium

Chennai firm to launch world's first all-women lunar mission by 2027

Topics :SpiceJetDiwaliflights

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story