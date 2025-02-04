Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jindal Steel and Power, 2 other companies win coal gasification incentive

The ministry announced the selected applicants under Category-II of the Financial Incentive Scheme

Jindal Steel and Power Logo (Photo: Jindal Stel and Power)
Shreya Jai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) and two other companies have been selected by the Union Ministry of Coal for the scheme to provide incentives for coal gasification projects. In a statement, the ministry announced the selected applicants under Category-II of the Financial Incentive Scheme.
 
"This is a major step in India’s ambitious coal gasification programme. With an Rs 8,500 crore financial outlay, the scheme is designed to accelerate coal gasification, reduce carbon emissions, enhance energy security, and promote sustainable development," the ministry said.
 
Among the selected applicants are JSPL, Greta Energy, and New Era Cleantech Solution Pvt Ltd. Launched on January 24, 2024, the scheme encourages both private companies and government public sector undertakings (PSUs) to undertake coal gasification projects. The Request for Proposals for Category-II was issued on May 15, 2024, and technical bids were opened on January 10, 2025.
 
Last month, in the public sector category, national miner Coal India and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) were selected.
 
First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

