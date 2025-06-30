Jindal Steel commissions first continuous galvanising line in Odisha

Naveen Jindal-controlled Jindal Steel has commissioned its first continuous galvanising line at Angul integrated steel complex in Odisha. This is part of a Rs 3,400 crore investment in a cold rolling mill (CRM) complex. The new line will produce galvanised and galvalume products under the Jindal Panther Galvanised and Zinkalume brands, catering to various industries, including appliances, automotive, infrastructure, and construction. ALSO READ: Jindal seeks duties on steel imports to shield MSMEs, boost Make in India “The commissioning of our first galvanising line at the Angul Integrated Steel Complex is a proud milestone. It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, value-added steel products for diverse industry needs,” Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel, said in a statement.

Jindal Panther Galvanised products include full hard, soft, and skin-passed galvanised steel, used in products like air conditioners, white goods, electrical panels, ducting systems, coolers, vehicle bodies, silos, and storage boxes. These are also ideal as base material for pre-painted galvanised iron (PPGI), Jindal Steel said. Zinkalume Galvalume products are coated with an aluminium, silicon, zinc, alloy, offering corrosion resistance and thermal durability. The products are suited for refrigerator backs, solar structures, fuel tanks, and pre-painted galvalume (PPGL) applications. The line also offers thinner HR (hot rolled) galvanised coils for the tube industry, silos, tank farms, and pre-engineered buildings, as well as high-strength galvanised steel for automotive underbody components.