SatSure, Dhruva Space sign MoU to deliver end-to-end space-based solutions

The collaboration seeks to provide one-stop-shop support for the world’s growing space-based observation needs by combining SatSure subsidiary KaleidEO’s next-generation analytical solutions with Dhruva Space’s expertise in small satellite platforms, critical subsystems, and system integration.

This strategic partnership aims to unify the two companies’ end-to-end, indigenously developed capabilities across the upstream and downstream segments of the space value chain, addressing the needs of both strategic and commercial stakeholders with high-reliability, home-grown technology.

"We are very excited to be joining forces with Dhruva Space, which will enable us both to harness the best of Indian ingenuity and technological prowess. This partnership is poised to boost our sovereign EO capabilities and create a complete package for end customers who need both high-quality data and end-to-end solutions," said Prateep Basu, founder and chief executive officer, SatSure.

Indigenous ecosystem from payload to platform

SatSure, known for its innovative demand-driven approach in increasing adoption of space technologies by non-traditional commercial users, spun out KaleidEO in 2022. KaleidEO has built two high-resolution optical and multispectral payloads.

With a proven track record of space heritage built over the past four years, Dhruva Space is now scaling its infrastructure with the development of a state-of-the-art 280,000 square-foot spacecraft manufacturing facility. This expansion is designed to address the rising global demand for satellite platforms and space-enabled services across strategic and commercial domains.