SatSure, Dhruva Space sign MoU to deliver end-to-end space-based solutions

The collaboration seeks to provide one-stop-shop support for the world’s growing space-based observation needs by combining SatSure subsidiary KaleidEO’s next-generation analytical solutions with Dhruva Space’s expertise in small satellite platforms, critical subsystems, and system integration.

This strategic partnership aims to unify the two companies’ end-to-end, indigenously developed capabilities across the upstream and downstream segments of the space value chain, addressing the needs of both strategic and commercial stakeholders with high-reliability, home-grown technology.

Bengaluru-based SatSure, a full-stack satellite Earth Observation (EO) and Decision Intelligence company, on Monday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space, a leading full-stack space solutions provider with proven expertise in satellite platforms, launch services, and ground station infrastructure.

“This collaboration with SatSure marks a significant step in building a vertically integrated, sovereign space ecosystem – one that bridges satellite platform development with actionable intelligence. By leveraging Dhruva Space’s end-to-end capabilities spanning satellite platform development, launch integration, and ground segment infrastructure, in conjunction with KaleidEO’s cutting-edge Earth Observation payloads and analytics stack, this collaboration is poised to significantly optimise mission timelines and deliver actionable insights for critical applications across very critical sectors," said Sanjay Nekkanti, founder and CEO, Dhruva Space.

"We are very excited to be joining forces with Dhruva Space, which will enable us both to harness the best of Indian ingenuity and technological prowess. This partnership is poised to boost our sovereign EO capabilities and create a complete package for end customers who need both high-quality data and end-to-end solutions," said Prateep Basu, founder and chief executive officer, SatSure.

Indigenous ecosystem from payload to platform

SatSure, known for its innovative demand-driven approach in increasing adoption of space technologies by non-traditional commercial users, spun out KaleidEO in 2022. KaleidEO has built two high-resolution optical and multispectral payloads.

With a proven track record of space heritage built over the past four years, Dhruva Space is now scaling its infrastructure with the development of a state-of-the-art 280,000 square-foot spacecraft manufacturing facility. This expansion is designed to address the rising global demand for satellite platforms and space-enabled services across strategic and commercial domains.