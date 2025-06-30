Godrej Properties buys 43-acre land in Panipat, aims ₹1,250 cr revenue

Godrej Properties has acquired a 43-acre land parcel in Panipat, Haryana and is expecting a revenue of more than Rs 1,250 crore through the sale of residential plots.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Godrej Properties informed that it has "acquired 43 acres of land for a plotted development that will have a revenue potential in excess of Rs 1,250 crore." The company did not disclose the deal value.

This will be the company's first project in Panipat and fourth residential plotted township in North India.

The land is located in Sector 40, Panipat. This project will contain approximately 1.02 million sq ft of plotted residential development.