AMG acquires 17.5% stake in Greenko Energy Holdings for $1.4 billion

In what could be the largest transaction in India's green energy space, AM Green BV (AMG) has acquired a 17.5 per cent equity stake in Greenko Energy Holdings (Greenko) from Japanese financial services firm ORIX Corporation (ORIX) for $1.4 billion.

AMG will own 25 per cent stake, including AMG promoter’s current share, in Greenko post-closing of this transaction in July. It acquired the share through its wholly-owned subsidiary AM Green Power BV (AMG Power).

This deal was first announced early this year, but did not close due to lack of regulatory permissions. Now, the deal has been announced again with the same valuation.

As part of the transaction, ORIX has also entered into an agreement to invest in a convertible note issued by AM Green (Luxembourg), the parent company that holds all shares of AMG. This investment will provide ORIX long-term exposure to green hydrogen, ammonia, SAF and other next-gen molecules, aligning with its capital recycling strategy. According to reports, ORIX gets $650 million in cash, plus $750 million worth of stock, amounting to 10 per cent in AM Green through convertible notes. "This transaction is a key milestone in building one of the world's fully integrated and scalable green energy platforms," said Anil Chalamalasetty, founder and chief executive officer of AM Green. "We thank ORIX for their continued partnership and belief in our vision."

Founded in 2023 by Greenko co-founders, Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, AMG is one of the largest fully integrated Power-to-X (P2X) platform with access to end-to-end industrial decarbonisation solutions, including renewable power (solar, wind, hydro), long-duration storage (pumped hydro), most competitive round the clock carbon-free power and green molecules (green hydrogen, green ammonia, low carbon caustic soda, ethanol, and sustainable aviation fuel). ORIX stake acquisition strengthens AM Green's upstream integration through Greenko, one of India's leading renewable energy companies, operating over 10 GW of renewable and pumped storage assets. Greenko is on track to build the world's largest "Intelligent Energy Storage Cloud Platform" with over 100 GWh of daily storage capacity by 2030.

AMG has plans to produce 5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of green ammonia, with the first 1 Mtpa project under construction in Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh). AMG has also signed green ammonia supply term sheets with several industrial and power companies in the OECD markets, including Uniper SE, an energy company, and Yara Clean Ammonia, a trader and distributor of ammonia. The company has also signed globally the largest power purchase agreements for supply of round the clock carbon free energy for its first 2 Mtpa green ammonia projects and has access to electrolysers through its manufacturing JV with John Cockerill.

AMG is participating in the Indian green hydrogen supply tenders and is on track to capture sizable share due to its access to highly cost competitive green power, electrolysers and a very experienced team. AMG is also in late stage development to produce low carbon caustic soda, synthetic fuels such as methanol, high value chemicals as well as SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) using biomass-derived raw materials, and to become a platform company that builds a value chain for next generation energy. AM Green's Kakinada industrial complex, currently under construction, will be the world's first and largest integrated green industrial zone. It will house 2 Mtpa of green ammonia production, 2 Gw electrolyser gigafactory and facilities for SAF and green chemical production.