Home / Companies / News / Jio, Airtel to invest Rs 75,000 cr on network this fiscal: JM Financials

Jio, Airtel to invest Rs 75,000 cr on network this fiscal: JM Financials

Jio may invest around Rs 42,000 cr and Bharti Airtel around Rs 33,000 cr in FY24, but the investment will taper down after their 5G network rollout target is met as per their announcement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are expected to invest about Rs 75,000 crore in the current financial year to strengthen their networks, according to a report by JM Financials.

According to the report, Jio may invest around Rs 42,000 crore and Bharti Airtel around Rs 33,000 crore in FY24, but the investment will taper down after their 5G network rollout target is met as per their announcement.

"Bharti's management capex guidance implies India business capex could decline to approximately Rs 200 billion (Rs 20,000 crore) from FY25 (versus Rs 280 billion, or Rs 28,000 crore in FY23) though we continue to conservatively build in approximately Rs 270 billion (Rs 27,000 crore) for FY25 and Rs 330 billion (Rs 33,000 crore) for FY24," the report said.

As per the report's estimates, Jio's capex may be about Rs 42,163 crore in FY24, which may lower to about Rs 30,000 crore in FY25.

Jio has announced plans to complete pan-India 5G rollout by December 2023, while Bharti Airtel aims to do the same by March 2024.

Also Read

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

Jio AirFiber: Reliance Jio to launch 5G-powered fixed wireless access today

Reliance Jio turns seven: Here is a look at the latest tariff vouchers

Jio's Rs 149 pack with 20 days validity; everything you need to know

PNB, RBL, Jammu & Kashmir Bank reports robust growth in advances for Q2

Coca-Cola India introduces 100% recycled PET bottles for carbonated drink

KKR holdings opens new office in Gurugram for global operating model

Reliance Retail Ventures plans another stake sale of $250-300 million

Corporate exits under C-PACE now in 100 days instead of 180 days: MCA secy

Topics :Reliance JioAirtelTelecom industry

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story