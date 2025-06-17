Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund launches investment management platform 'Aladdin'

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, which last month got asset management licence from market regulator Sebi, on Monday introduced Aladdin, BlackRock's unique investment analytics and risk management platform.

Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and US-based BlackRock.

"Investing should be simple. And it should work for you. That's the belief that brought Jio Financial Services and BlackRock together. We've blended Jio's digital first approach with BlackRock's global investment expertise? to build solutions around what Indian investors truly need," the mutual fund company said in a post on X.

And for the first time ever Aladdin, BlackRock's unique investment analytics and risk management platform, is now available in India, it said.