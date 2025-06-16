Home / Companies / News / Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn's India share in global assets hits 11%

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn's India share in global assets hits 11%

From outside the top 5 to third place globally in two years, India now outpaces Taiwan, US, and Mexico

Foxconn, Electronic manufacturing, Taiwan
premium
Hon Hai’s share of non-current assets in China has declined from 56.8 per cent in 2022 to 49.4 per cent in 2024
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Taiwanese electronic manufacturing services giant Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group) has recorded its fastest global growth in India, with the country’s share of the company’s non-current global assets rising fourfold in just three years and more than doubling in the last two. Over the same period, however, its asset share in China has gradually slid.
 
According to global research by S&P Global Ratings, Hon Hai’s India share of global assets stood at just 2.6 per cent in 2022 — the year the production-linked incentive scheme for mobile devices was launched. This figure has since sharply risen to 10.8 per cent in 2024. The share more than doubled in just one year — from 4.5 per cent in 2023 to 10.8 per cent in 2024.
 
From not even being among the top five countries for Hon Hai in 2022, India has now climbed to the third spot globally, behind only China and Vietnam, while narrowing the gap with the latter. It has overtaken Taiwan, the US, and Mexico in terms of asset share.
 
In contrast, Hon Hai’s share of non-current assets in China has declined from 56.8 per cent in 2022 to 49.4 per cent in 2024. 
 
Non-current assets — also known as fixed or long-term assets — are resources that a company owns and expects to use for more than a year. These are not easily converted to cash and reflect long-term investments.
 
Hon Hai’s expansion in India, where it is now the largest vendor assembling iPhones for Apple Inc (accounting for over 60 per cent of total production), has played a key role. The company is also investing in backward integration by manufacturing components needed by its biggest global client. 
 
Geopolitical tensions between the US and China have also pushed Apple Inc and Hon Hai to shift iPhone production capacity from China to India.
 
India’s growing importance is gauged by the fact that Hon Hai’s share of non-current assets in Taiwan has dropped from 14.4 per cent in 2022 to just 7.5 per cent in 2024 — falling below India for the first time.
 
Vietnam’s story has been different.
 
Hon Hai was already well entrenched there before India, as Vietnam was the second-largest phone assembler globally. However, this lead shrank dramatically in 2023 when India began manufacturing iPhones at scale (Vietnam has not been given such a mandate by Apple).
 
The Indian market also benefits from booming domestic demand — valued at ₹67,000 crore in 2023-24 — unlike Vietnam. As a result, the gap between the two countries is now down to a few decimal points. Analysts say that by 2025, with Apple planning to double production in India over the next few years, Hon Hai’s India unit is likely to overtake its Vietnamese rival.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul

Macrotech Developers renamed as Lodha Developers after dispute resolution

Turbulence in the skies: Air India diverts two flights due to tech glitches

Meesho gets NCLT approval to relocate to India, clearing path for IPO

Zee to raise over ₹2K cr from preferential issue of convertible warrants

Topics :FoxconnElectronic manufacturingTaiwan

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story