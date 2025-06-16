Meesho gets NCLT approval to relocate to India, clearing path for IPO

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved Meesho’s plan to relocate its headquarters from Delaware to India, a key step in the e-commerce platform’s path toward an initial public offering (IPO).

The approval enables Meesho to formally separate from its US entity and merge operations under its Indian arm, completing a long-anticipated corporate restructuring. The company is reportedly expected to pay approximately $288 million in taxes related to the so-called reverse flip.

“This filing is part of our ongoing transition to re-domicile in India. With the majority of our operations, including customers, sellers, creators and Valmo partners already based here, this step aligns our corporate structure with our day-to-day business footprint,” said a Meesho spokesperson.

ALSO READ: Datanomics: Private-sector collaboration to drive self-reliance in defence However, the spokesperson didn’t comment on the amount of tax the company is expected to pay. Meesho filed for approval with the NCLT in January, shortly after closing a $550 million funding round led by new investors including Tiger Global, Mars Growth Capital, and Think Investments. The move reflects a broader trend among Indian startups seeking to re-domicile in India amid evolving regulatory frameworks and investor interest in local listings. These include Razorpay, PhonePe, Groww, Pine Labs, and Zepto, that have incurred significant tax liabilities as part of efforts to shift their domicile back to India after initially incorporating abroad.