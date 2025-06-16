Home / Companies / News / Meesho gets NCLT approval to relocate to India, clearing path for IPO

Meesho gets NCLT approval to relocate to India, clearing path for IPO

E-commerce company to combine its US unit with its Indian business in a move that may cost $288 million in taxes; part of a growing trend of startups moving back to India before going public

Meesho
Meesho filed for approval with the NCLT in January, shortly after closing a $550 million funding round led by new investors. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved Meesho’s plan to relocate its headquarters from Delaware to India, a key step in the e-commerce platform’s path toward an initial public offering (IPO).
 
The approval enables Meesho to formally separate from its US entity and merge operations under its Indian arm, completing a long-anticipated corporate restructuring. The company is reportedly expected to pay approximately $288 million in taxes related to the so-called reverse flip.
 
“This filing is part of our ongoing transition to re-domicile in India. With the majority of our operations, including customers, sellers, creators and Valmo partners already based here, this step aligns our corporate structure with our day-to-day business footprint,” said a Meesho spokesperson.
 
However, the spokesperson didn’t comment on the amount of tax the company is expected to pay. 
 
Meesho filed for approval with the NCLT in January, shortly after closing a $550 million funding round led by new investors including Tiger Global, Mars Growth Capital, and Think Investments.
 
The move reflects a broader trend among Indian startups seeking to re-domicile in India amid evolving regulatory frameworks and investor interest in local listings.
 
These include Razorpay, PhonePe, Groww, Pine Labs, and Zepto, that have incurred significant tax liabilities as part of efforts to shift their domicile back to India after initially incorporating abroad.
 
Razorpay paid approximately $150 million, while PhonePe and Groww incurred tax liabilities of ₹8,000 crore (about $1 billion at the time) and ₹1,340 crore (roughly $157 million), respectively, to complete their relocations.
 
E-commerce firm Flipkart with an estimated $36 billion valuation, is also in the process of shifting its domicile from Singapore to India. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zee to raise over ₹2K cr from preferential issue of convertible warrants

Biocon launches Rs 4,500-crore QIP; to issue 11.6% of equity base

Mphasis signs Sixfold deal to boost underwriting through generative AI

Macrotech Developers rebrands as Lodha Developers after dispute settlement

TCS partners with CEB to modernise bank's reconciliation systems

Topics :Meeshoe-commerce industryOnline shoppingOnline shoppers

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story