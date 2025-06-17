Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul

The Tata group is in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey & Co to spearhead a sweeping transformation of Air India (A-I), as the airline grapples with its gravest crisis following last week’s fatal crash in Ahmedabad, people familiar with the matter said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met with Vivek Pandit, a senior partner at McKinsey, in Mumbai over the weekend to chart a revival strategy for the airline, according to a person with direct knowledge.

The tragic accident, which marks one of the deadliest in India’s aviation history, has placed intense scrutiny on the Tata group’s turnaround plans for the former state-run carrier, which it acquired from the Indian government in 2022.