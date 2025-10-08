Home / Companies / News / Jio Credit to raise ₹500 crore via AAA-rated NCDs; maturity in Oct 2027

Jio Credit to raise ₹500 crore via AAA-rated NCDs; maturity in Oct 2027

The NCDs, offering a 7.05% yield and maturing in October 2027, come amid a likely rebound in corporate bond issuance following a lull in the second quarter

Reliance Jio
Indian corporates had raised a record ₹4.07 trillion through debt in the first four months of the current financial year. | Photo: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jio Credit Limited plans to raise ₹500 crore on Thursday through the issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing on October 13, 2027.
 
The issue will carry a yield of 7.05 per cent and has been rated ‘CARE AAA/Stable’ and ‘CRISIL AAA/Stable’.
 
After a surge in corporate bond issuances during the first quarter, activity slowed in the second, as borrowing costs climbed. However, the market expects a rebound soon, with easing yields likely to rekindle investor interest in the bond market.
 
Indian corporates had raised a record ₹4.07 trillion through debt in the first four months of the current financial year.
 
However, banks, once key players in primary issuance, have raised only about ₹1,800 crore so far this year. Corporates seeking funding have largely turned to external commercial borrowings (ECBs), where the fully hedged cost remains competitive for short-tenor overseas borrowings, or to domestic bank funding linked to the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR).
 
Market participants said many banks currently have ample liquidity and comfortable capital cushions. When lenders require funds, they typically tap qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or raise foreign currency bonds.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Electric PV sales more than double in September; Tata Motors leads

No fake faces: Tinder rolls out face check selfie verification in India

AI-first FMCG startup Meolaa raises $6 mn in pre-Series A funding

Balaji Telefilms focuses on strengthening Kutingg after ALTT platform ban

Maruti to add 500 new service workshops, expanding network across India

Topics :Reliance JioNCD

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story