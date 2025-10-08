Jio Credit to raise ₹500 crore via AAA-rated NCDs; maturity in Oct 2027

Jio Credit Limited plans to raise ₹500 crore on Thursday through the issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing on October 13, 2027.

The issue will carry a yield of 7.05 per cent and has been rated ‘CARE AAA/Stable’ and ‘CRISIL AAA/Stable’.

After a surge in corporate bond issuances during the first quarter, activity slowed in the second, as borrowing costs climbed. However, the market expects a rebound soon, with easing yields likely to rekindle investor interest in the bond market.

Indian corporates had raised a record ₹4.07 trillion through debt in the first four months of the current financial year.