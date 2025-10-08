Maruti to add 500 new service workshops, expanding network across India

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it plans to add a total of 500 service workshops to its network in the current fiscal.

The auto major on Wednesday announced the setting up of its 5,000th Arena Service touchpoint in Coimbatore.

The company sells its product range in the country through Arena and Nexa sales networks.

"We plan to continuously expand our network in future as well. In FY 2024-25, we opened 460 service touchpoints under ARENA and NEXA channels, and in FY 2025-26, we plan to add a total of 500 service workshops to our network," Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.