Electric PV sales more than double in September; Tata Motors leads

Electric passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales jumped more than twofold in September, with Tata Motors leading the pack with over 6,000 registrations and a 40 per cent market share, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

New entrant Tesla also made its retail debut with 64 vehicles sold during the month.

Overall passenger EV sales rose to 15,329 units in September, compared to 6,191 units a year earlier.

Tata Motors leads market with 40% share

Tata Motors (TaMo) sold 6,216 units in September, registering a 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth.

Earlier this month, Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said the company’s EV dispatches had surged 96 per cent Y-o-Y in September to 9,191 units (domestic and exports).