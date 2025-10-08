Home / Companies / News / Balaji Telefilms focuses on strengthening Kutingg after ALTT platform ban

The company plans over 200 micro dramas and long-format binge shows on its new OTT platform Kutingg as it pivots to family-friendly digital content after ALTT's suspension

Nitin Burman, chief revenue officer, Balaji Telefilms
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:17 PM IST
Actor Jeetendra and his family-backed Balaji Telefilms is focusing on expanding the content slate on its streaming platform Kutingg through micro dramas and long-format binge shows after the recent ban on its subscription-based video-on-demand platform ALTT due to obscene content.
 
“Overall business (of the company) is doing well in the first two quarters of FY26. While ALTT was banned, within the next 60 days we launched Kutingg,” said Nitin Burman, chief revenue officer, Balaji Telefilms.
 
He added, “We have also diversified ourselves into opening up Balaji Studios officially next week, where we are now producing content for every platform.”
 
Kutingg was initially launched during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in May as a microdrama platform and a part of ALTT.
 
Now, with Kutingg having family-friendly content, the company is planning to release over 200 micro drama shows in the next six months. On October 27, it will release a complete content slate for the coming year. 
 
“For us, the digital and films (segment) is going to be the key growth business. TV is something that will remain core and steady, and our focus will be on diversifying ourselves in the digital segment,” he added. 
 
While he did not specify the exact investment for the digital segment, he noted that 20 per cent of the content investment in Kutingg will be for micro dramas, with the remaining 80 per cent for binge shows.
 
In the theatrical segment, the company has a plan to have five to six films in a year. Additionally, the revenue earned from its YouTube channel is partly used to fund investments for Kutting.  
 
Recently, the company partnered with Story TV, a part of Eloelo Group, to create short-form, mobile-first micro dramas for digital audiences.
 
It has also tied up with gaming platforms like WinZO TV and Zupee for micro dramas after the ban on real-money gaming.
 
This year, Balaji Telefilms has already signed a long-term partnership with Netflix to provide content.
 
And, the company has similar partnerships with other streaming platforms like Prime Video, Amazon MX Player, and JioHotstar.
 
Through Balaji Studios, the company will also partner with independent creators to create shows for other platforms, said Burman. 
 
Apart from micro dramas and snackable and binge shows in the digital segment, the company is also expanding original shows on its YouTube channel, which has reached 10 million subscribers.
 
Original content shows on YouTube are funded partly by brands and the revenue generated from the channel. 
 
“We have plans to launch a teen-focused YouTube channel and have multi-creator collaborations for chat shows and podcasts,” said Burman. He added that the company has already launched four podcast shows on YouTube. 
 
Balaji Telefilms' first long-format show on YouTube saw over 15 million views for 30 episodes. It will soon launch a second original show.
 
Burman said that the company has seen a growth of about 30 per cent in advertising revenue for the second show.

Topics :Balaji TelefilmsEntertainment industry growthOTT platforms

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

