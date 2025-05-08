Home / Companies / News / Jio Finance to raise Rs 1,000 crore in maiden bond issue next week

Jio Finance to raise Rs 1,000 crore in maiden bond issue next week

Non-bank finance company expects coupon rate of 7.19% amid easing yields and improved liquidity

Jio Financial Services
The issue has a base size of Rs 500 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 500 crore | Photo: Bloomberg
Subrata Panda
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jio Finance will enter the domestic capital market next week to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by selling bonds that will mature in almost three years, said sources aware of the non-bank finance company’s plan.
 
The bond issue by the wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services has a base size of Rs 500 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 500 crore. Bidding will take place on May 14, sources said, adding that the company is anticipating a coupon rate of 7.19 per cent. The bonds will mature in two years and 10 months.
 
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the sole arranger for the issue, sources said. Jio Finance is rated “AAA” by domestic rating agency CRISIL. 
 
Jio Financial Services did not respond to an email from ‘Business Standard’.
 
Jio Finance planned to tap the domestic capital market in March to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore, but deferred the issuance as yields were higher and it was anticipated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will deliver a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in April.

Also Read

Discounts and deals for Akshaya Tritiya: Gold, homes, scooters, travel

Here's why Jio Financial Services shares were buzzing in trade on April 21

Jio Financial Services Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 2% to ₹316 crore

Jio Financial Services Q4 results: Net profit rises 1.8% to Rs 316 cr

Q4 results today: Infosys, HDFC Life among 12 to post results on Apr 17

 
Separately, the company successfully completed its maiden commercial paper issuance. It raised Rs 1,000 crore at a yield of 7.80 per cent by selling commercial papers with a tenor of three months. 
 
In April, RBI’s six-member monetary policy committee cut the policy rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent and changed the stance to “accommodative” from “neutral”, indicating further rate cuts in the coming months.
 
Additionally, banking system liquidity was in deficit and turned into surplus in the last week of March because of RBI’s measures, including open market operations (OMOs).
 
In April, yields on issuances by AAA-rated state-owned entities fell below 7 per cent. The trend was driven by declining yields on 10-year government securities, improved liquidity conditions, and expectations of further rate cuts by RBI in upcoming policy reviews.
 
April is usually a subdued month for corporate bond launches, but because of favourable rates it saw close to Rs 1 trillion worth of issuances. In FY25, domestic companies raised a record Rs 11 trillion from the domestic capital market by issuing bonds. In FY24, they had raised a little more than Rs 10 trillion.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaguar Land Rover, Diageo among winners as UK-India sign model trade deal

Policybazaar parent PB Fintech's new India hospital venture raises $218 mn

Air India, AI Express offer free rescheduling of tickets for armed forces

Musk-owned Starlink gets approval to operate satellite services in India

Premium

Fintech giant Paytm set to go slow on hiring replacements for exiting staff

Topics :Jio Financial ServicesBond marketsIndian Bond marketReliance JioICICI Securities

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story