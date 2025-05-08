Jio Finance to raise Rs 1,000 crore in maiden bond issue next week

Jio Finance will enter the domestic capital market next week to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by selling bonds that will mature in almost three years, said sources aware of the non-bank finance company’s plan.

The bond issue by the wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services has a base size of Rs 500 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 500 crore. Bidding will take place on May 14, sources said, adding that the company is anticipating a coupon rate of 7.19 per cent. The bonds will mature in two years and 10 months.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the sole arranger for the issue, sources said. Jio Finance is rated "AAA" by domestic rating agency CRISIL.

Jio Financial Services did not respond to an email from ‘Business Standard’.

Jio Finance planned to tap the domestic capital market in March to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore, but deferred the issuance as yields were higher and it was anticipated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will deliver a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in April.

Separately, the company successfully completed its maiden commercial paper issuance. It raised Rs 1,000 crore at a yield of 7.80 per cent by selling commercial papers with a tenor of three months.

In April, RBI’s six-member monetary policy committee cut the policy rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent and changed the stance to “accommodative” from “neutral”, indicating further rate cuts in the coming months.

Additionally, banking system liquidity was in deficit and turned into surplus in the last week of March because of RBI’s measures, including open market operations (OMOs).

In April, yields on issuances by AAA-rated state-owned entities fell below 7 per cent. The trend was driven by declining yields on 10-year government securities, improved liquidity conditions, and expectations of further rate cuts by RBI in upcoming policy reviews.

April is usually a subdued month for corporate bond launches, but because of favourable rates it saw close to Rs 1 trillion worth of issuances. In FY25, domestic companies raised a record Rs 11 trillion from the domestic capital market by issuing bonds. In FY24, they had raised a little more than Rs 10 trillion.