Home / Companies / News / Policybazaar parent PB Fintech's new India hospital venture raises $218 mn

Policybazaar parent PB Fintech's new India hospital venture raises $218 mn

The venture, PB Health, will use the funds to set up four to five hospitals in and around New Delhi by 2027

PB Fintech
PB Fintech's initial investment of about $62 million will give it a 26 per centstake in PB Health. Image: www.pbfintech.in
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 6:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Policybazaar owner PB Fintech said on Thursday its new healthcare venture has raised $218 million in a seed round, marking its entry into India's fast-growing healthcare industry.

The venture, PB Health, will use the funds to set up four to five hospitals in and around New Delhi by 2027, with a long-term plan to build a 25-30 hospital network across 10 Indian cities, PB Fintech chairman Yashish Dahiya told Reuters in an interview.

The fund raise includes $50 million from Silicon Valley-based General Catalyst, which last year led a $340 million round in Mumbai-based quick commerce startup Zepto and is a backer in Indian startups Cred and Spinny.

Policybazaar is India's largest insurance aggregator, selling health, life, and motor coverage on behalf of insurers. 

"Providing quality affordable healthcare in India is a complex challenge. We believe one way to tackle this issue is through the world of insurance," Dahiya said.

PB Fintech's initial investment of about $62 million will give it a 26 per centstake in PB Health, Dahiya said, without naming other shareholders.

Also Read

InfoEdge earns 36% gross IRR on startup investments since 2007

Demand for D&O liability insurance rises 25-35% in FY25, says report

What are the best term insurance plans for you? Best premium rates here

Why Policybazaar, Paisabazaar parent PB Fintech stock is in demand today?

Premium

Term insurance for self-employed: Besides securing family, cover biz debt

Private investment in Indian healthcare has surged in recent years, with the sector drawing 84 PE/VC deals worth $3.2 billion in 2024 and 62 deals totalling $5 billion in 2023, according to a report by EY and IVCA.

"We believe India has a unique opportunity to leapfrog legacy models and build a resilient, inclusive health assurance system," Neeraj Arora, MD of General Catalyst said in a statement.

The investment comes just a year after General Catalyst expanded in India by merging with local venture firm Venture Highway and earmarking $500 million to $1 billion for fresh investments in the country.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India, AI Express offer free rescheduling of tickets for armed forces

Musk-owned Starlink gets approval to operate satellite services in India

Premium

Fintech giant Paytm set to go slow on hiring replacements for exiting staff

Delhi HC bars Gensol & BluSmart from transferring or selling over 220 EVs

Dabur to drop weak products, targets double-digit growth by FY28

Topics :PolicybazaarFintech sectorhealthcare

First Published: May 08 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story