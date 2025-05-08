Musk-owned Starlink gets approval to operate satellite services in India

The Centre on Wednesday gave Elon Musk’s Starlink approval to operate satellite internet services in India, over two years after the US firm applied for a license. The letter of intent was issued by the department of telecommunications (DoT), pending final clearance.

A similar license has already been issued by the DoT to Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite arm Jio Space Limited.

Starlink now needs final authorisation from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also has to issue recommendations on satellite spectrum, detailing the modalities for allocation of space spectrum, including its price, which is expected soon.

The DoT cleared Starlink’s application for getting a global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) services license, needed to offer satellite-based broadband services in India, an official at the Department confirmed.

It has also been given the nod for VSAT services, he said.

The latest development also comes a day after the DoT tightened the security conditions that need to be met for satcom services in India. These range from securing separate security clearance for each satellite gateway in India, localisation of all lawful interception facilities, and special provisions that mandate services to specific individuals, groups or geographical areas during hostilities.

The official did not clarify whether Starlink has formally accepted all the conditions laid out in the latest directive.

Starlink provides satcom services in over a 100 countries through a constellation of over 7000 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites operated by SpaceX, the American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider and satcom company owned by Musk.

Starlink’s application for a GMPCS license had remained under processing since November 2022.

The government had sought details from Starlink regarding the satcom major's upcoming operations in neighboring Pakistan and Bangladesh, sources had told Business Standard last week.

Last month, the satcom operator received provisional registrations from Pakistan's space regulator, with Islamabad stating on record that it hopes Starlink will receive full clearance and begin operations by end-2025. The Bangladeshi telecom authorities granted necessary licences for Starlink to operate, earlier this month.