Jio Financial, BlackRock Advisors enter JV for investment advisory services

Jio Financial Services on Sunday said it has formed a joint venture with BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte Ltd to undertake investment advisory business.

Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited was incorporated on September 6 to carry on the primary business of investment advisory services, subject to regulatory approvals, Jio Financial Services said in a filing.

The company will invest Rs 3 crore towards an initial subscription of 3,000,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, it said.

The Certificate of Incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on September 7, 2024, it added.