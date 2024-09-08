Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Jio Financial, BlackRock Advisors enter JV for investment advisory services

Jio Financial, BlackRock Advisors enter JV for investment advisory services

The company will invest Rs 3 crore towards an initial subscription of 3,000,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, it said

Jio financial services
Jio Financials |
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jio Financial Services on Sunday said it has formed a joint venture with BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte Ltd to undertake investment advisory business.

Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited was incorporated on September 6 to carry on the primary business of investment advisory services, subject to regulatory approvals, Jio Financial Services said in a filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company will invest Rs 3 crore towards an initial subscription of 3,000,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, it said.

The Certificate of Incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on September 7, 2024, it added.

Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged financial services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, had earlier announced a joint venture for asset management and wealth management with BlackRock.

Last month, Jio Finance Ltd, an NBFC arm of Jio Financial Services, said it is in the advanced stages of launching home loans, which have been rolled out in beta mode.

Besides, the company is going to roll out other products like loans against property and loans on securities.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance Industries to consider 1:1 bonus: A look at RIL's bonus history

Stocks To Watch Today, Aug 28: SBI Cards, Wipro, Vi, Jio Fin, Orient Tech

Jio Financial ups stake in Jio Payments Bank to 82.17% for Rs 68 cr

Jio Financial secures approval to raise foreign investment cap to 49%

JFSL to shape prosperous, inclusive financial future for India: Ambani

Topics :Jio Financial ServicesReliance Jio InfocommBlackRockFinancial Advisor

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News