Jio Financial Q2 profit up 0.9% as business income surges fivefold

Jio Financial Services posted Rs 695 crore in net profit for Q2FY26, driven by a fivefold rise in business income and 12x growth in AUM amid strong traction across digital finance units

Jio Payments Bank’s network of business correspondents (BCs) expanded to around 200,000 in Q2FY26, compared to 2,307 in Q2FY25. Its customer base reached 2.95 million, while deposits stood at Rs 421 crore.
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Jio Financial Services (JFS) on Thursday reported a 0.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹695 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), against ₹689 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year. 
 
The total income for the period under review was ₹1,002 crore, as compared to ₹694 crore.
 
“Net income from business operations continued to grow at a rapid pace, standing at ₹317 crore in Q2FY26, five times that of Q2FY25,” JFS said in a statement. It added that JFS has reached an inflection point where net income from business operations is now greater than income from treasury.
 
The non-banking financial company (NBFC) Jio Credit, an arm of JFS, saw its assets under management (AUM) rise 12 times to ₹14,712 crore, in comparison to Q2FY25. This was largely driven by broad-based traction across its diverse secured lending solutions spanning retail and corporate finance, the company said in a statement. 
 
Hitesh Sethia, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), JFS, said: “The significant growth in business income is a direct result of the initiatives taken over the last few quarters towards scaling up profitably, by pursuing a risk-calibrated growth strategy.”
 
Jio Payments Bank’s network of business correspondents (BCs) grew to around 200,000 in Q2FY26, up from 2,307 in Q2FY25. Its customer base during the quarter stood at 2.95 million, and deposit base was at ₹421 crore. Meanwhile, the transaction processing value of Jio Payment Solutions rose to ₹13,566 crore, up 167 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
“As we design financial services of the future for all Indians, we are actively leveraging next-gen AI and analytics to position JioFinance as a trusted, intelligent, and simplified digital platform that delivers personalised, and fit-for-purpose products to each individual customer. The results of these efforts would become more pronounced over the coming quarters,” Sethia added.
 
Jio Insurance Broking, another JFS arm, facilitated premiums worth ₹347 crore and issued 290,000 policies during the quarter, across life, health and general insurance. It scaled up its digital point of sales person channel to over 100 cities across six states, enabling personalised advisory and service in diverse regional markets.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

