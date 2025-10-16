Tata Steel inks contract with AWIPL for operation of Air Separation Unit

Tata Steel on Thursday said it has entered into a long-term contract with Air Water India Private Limited (AWIPL) for the operation and maintenance of its Air Separation Unit (ASU) located at Jamshedpur.

The onsite plant is designed to produce 1,800 tons of oxygen per day, along with nitrogen, argon, and dry compressed air. These gases will be primarily utilised in Tata Steel's Blast Furnaces and Steel Melting Shops.

The unit is currently under stabilisation and is scheduled to be handed over to AWIPL next month, the company said in a statement.

The 20-year contract was recently signed by Peeyush Gupta, Vice President (TQM, GSP & SC), Tata Steel, and Kausik Mukhopadhyay, Managing Director, Air Water India Private Limited.