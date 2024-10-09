Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Jio Payments Bank gets mutual funds distribution licence from Amfi

Jio Payments Bank gets mutual funds distribution licence from Amfi

The move is part of Jio Financial Services' plan to broaden its presence in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management

Jio Payments Bank
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 7:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jio Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, has secured a mutual fund distribution licence from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The Category 1 Execution-only Platform (EOP) licence allows distribution of the direct plan of mutual fund (MF) schemes.

Category 1 EOPs receive transaction charges from fund houses. The fee is capped at Rs 2 per transaction.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Currently, there are 15 Category 1 EOPs registered with Amfi.

The direct plan distribution business is dominated by stock brokers like Groww and Zerodha.

In August, Jio Financial announced that it has increased its stake in Jio Payments Bank from 78.95 per cent to 82.17 per cent by investing Rs 68 crore.

Separately, Jio Financial Services has also formed a joint venture with United States-based BlackRock to set up a wealth management and broking business. Wealth management also involves distribution of financial products.

More From This Section

Airtel says AI system spotted 112 mm spam calls in Tamil Nadu in 12 days

Amazon partners with Startup India, DPIIT to enhance startups growth

Hacker builds website to leak insurer Star Health's data days after lawsuit

JSW Infra receives LoI to develop port project worth over Rs 4,000 cr

Hinduja Leyland Finance receives 'AA+/Stable' rating boost from CRISIL


The move is part of Jio Financial Services' plan to broaden its presence in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management.

Last week, its asset management joint venture with BlackRock received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to foray into the mutual fund business. The regulator grants final approval after the company meets all the conditions, and this generally takes around a year.

Last month, the company announced that Jio Financial and BlackRock Advisors Singapore have incorporated a joint venture company named 'Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers' to “carry on, inter alia, the primary business of investment advisory services subject to regulatory approvals.”

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jio Financial ups stake in Jio Payments Bank to 82.17% for Rs 68 cr

Jio Platforms-SES internet service JV allowed to operate satellites

Arvind SmartSpaces to develop Rs 600 cr worth housing project in Bengaluru

Nomura sees robust growth ahead for domestic asset management cos

LIVE news: Cabinet gives nod to development of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Topics :Jio payments bankAssociation of Mutual Funds in IndiaJio Financial Services

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story