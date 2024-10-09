Airtel says AI system spotted 112 mn spam calls in Tamil Nadu in 12 days

Bharti Airtel's AI-powered system has successfully identified 112 million potential spam calls and 3 million of such text messages in Tamil Nadu in 12 days of its launch, said the telecom company.

All Airtel mobile customers in the state have automatic access to the free solution without needing to request service or download an app. "In today's digital landscape spam calls and suspicious texts have become a major concern for customers. To address this, Airtel proudly introduced an innovative AI-powered solution seamlessly integrated into the Airtel ecosystem," said Tarun Virmani, chief executive officer, Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel.

"This empowers 29.8 million of Airtel customers in Tamil Nadu with the peace of mind they deserve without worrying about falling victim to malicious actors. Through this innovative offering, Airtel has solidified its commitment to the safety and security of its customers, setting a new standard in the industry as a trusted telecom partner," he said.

Developed by Airtel’s data scientists, the system uses a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify calls and SMSes as "suspected spam". It is powered by an AI (artificial intelligence) algorithm that promptly analyses various parameters such as the caller or sender's usage patterns, call/SMS frequency and call duration. By cross-referencing such information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMSes accurately.

The system has two filters: One at the network layer and the second at the information technology systems. Every call and SMS passes through this dual-layered AI shield. In two milliseconds the solution processes 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls. This is equivalent to processing 1 trillion records on a real time basis using the power of AI.

Additionally, the solution also alerts customers to malicious links received via SMS. For this, Airtel has built a centralized database of blacklisted URLs and every SMS is scanned in real time by a state-of-the-art AI algorithm to caution users from accidentally clicking on suspicious links. The system can also detect anomalies such as frequent changes in IMEI – a unique 15-digit serial number for identifying a device – that typically indicate fraudulent behaviour. By layering these protective measures, the company is ensuring its customers receive the maximum level of defence against the evolving landscape of spam and fraud threats.