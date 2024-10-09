Arvind SmartSpaces to develop Rs 600 cr worth housing project in Bengaluru

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd will jointly develop a housing project in Bengaluru with a revenue potential of Rs 600 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it "has signed a new residential apartment project in Bengaluru, with a total estimated saleable area of around 4.2 lakh square feet and a top-line potential of around Rs 600 crore."



This project is located on ITPL road, near Whitefield, Bengaluru. The project is undertaken on a joint development basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This would be the company's 12th overall and eighth high-rise project in Bengaluru.

"Brand 'Arvind' continues to resonate strongly with homebuyers and landowners alike, as we look to further deepen our presence in the Bangalore market," Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO of Arvind SmartSpaces, said.