JioHotstar crosses 200 mn subscribers on IPL boost, ranks third globally

JioHotstar, India’s largest streaming platform, has crossed a major milestone by amassing over 200 million paid subscribers. The surge has been driven largely by its multi-language live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a Bloomberg report citing a senior executive.

“That makes us one of the biggest streaming services anywhere in the world,” said Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar—a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and Walt Disney Co, which operates the JioHotstar platform.

Reaching 200 million paid users, largely from India, in such a short span was “pretty satisfying,” Shankar added.

JioHotstar now trails only Netflix and Prime Video

The latest numbers place JioHotstar as the third-largest video streaming platform globally, behind only Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. All three platforms are now in fierce competition to dominate India’s booming and highly competitive OTT market.

While JioStar has captured users through low-cost subscriptions and marquee sports content like the IPL, rivals are ramping up their offerings. Netflix is investing heavily in Indian originals, and Prime Video has expanded its content partnerships to include platforms like Apple TV+ and Crunchyroll.

Platform eyes every potential customer in India

Shankar, who played a key role in the recently announced Disney–Reliance media merger, said the company’s broader goal is to reach every potential streaming viewer in the country.

“Our ambition is to get every potential customer in the country onto our platform,” he said, underlining JioStar’s aggressive push to expand both reach and content offerings.