Ola Electric rolls out first Roadster X bike from Tamil Nadu plant

The Roadster X series offers a breakthrough in motorcycle technology and comes with first-in-segment patented brake-by-wire technology with single ABS, and smart MoveOS 5 features

Roadster X series, Ola Electric
The Roadster X Series comes with a mid-drive motor that boosts performance and safety
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Ola Electric Mobility on Friday said it has rolled out the first Roadster X motorcycle from its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

The electric bike is set to hit the road this month.

"The Roadster X series represents our commitment to taking the EV revolution to the next level. Today's rollout celebrates not just a new product, but a new era for us and the industry, as it represents the next phase of revolution in electric mobility," Ola Electric Chairman and MD Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.

The Roadster X Series comes with a mid-drive motor that boosts performance and safety.

Its also features a chain drive and an integrated MCU for efficient torque transfer, providing better acceleration, and improved range.

The Roadster X series also features flat cables in the motorcycles -- an industry-first innovation.

These cables improve packaging efficiency, reduce weight, and enhance thermal performance, improving overall durability and reliability.

The Roadster X series offers a breakthrough in motorcycle technology and comes with first-in-segment patented brake-by-wire technology with single ABS, and smart MoveOS 5 features such as advanced regeneration, cruise control, and reverse mode.

The battery system of the Roadster X series gets an IP67 waterproof and dust-proof certification, advanced wire bonding technology, and a serviceable Battery Management System (BMS) enabling easy maintenance.

Prices of Roadster X series are Rs 84,999, Rs 94,999 and Rs 1,04,999 for the Roadster X 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5 kWh, respectively.

Roadster X+ 4.5kWh is priced at Rs 1,14,999, while Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) that offers a range of 501 km/charge, is priced at Rs 1,84,999.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

